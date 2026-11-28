Ettumanoor: It is a moment of double celebration for the Njaralikkottil family in Athirampuzha, where twin brothers have earned their stripes as police Sub-Inspectors (SIs).

Kishore Sunny and Kiran Sunny, sons of Sunny and Helen, have achieved this rare and inspiring milestone.

While Kishore joined the force on August 15 last year, Kiran officially assumed duty just yesterday. Born together, the brothers had shared a passion for the police uniform ever since they were children. Their path to the service, however, wasn't direct. Both initially graduated in Civil Engineering and worked as site engineers for some time. Yet, neither let go of their dream to wear the khaki, relentlessly working toward it alongside their jobs.

Their hard work paid off - Kishore graduated from police training with the 31st batch, and Kiran closely followed with the 32nd batch.

Kishore currently serves as the Station House Officer (SHO) at the Kidangoor police station, while Kiran took charge yesterday as a probationary SI in the Thiruvananthapuram Range. The twins have a younger brother, Kithu Sunny, who is currently studying for his CMA.