‘Winter Reverie’ Art and Sculpture exhibition opens in Kottayam
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The Bodhi Art Collective opened its Winter Reverie exhibition of paintings and sculptures at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, inaugurated by P.K. Rajasekharan.
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Curated by K.S. Dileepkumar, the show features 60 artworks created by 20 different artists.
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The exhibition runs until December 6 with free entry and is open to the public daily from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.
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Kottayam: ‘Winter Reverie’, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures presented by the Bodhi Art Collective, opened at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery on Good Shepherd Road. The exhibition was inaugurated by P K Rajasekharan, Editor-in-Charge of Bhashaposhini. Thekinkadu Joseph, T S Prasad, V S Madhu, Shaji Jacob, O Sundar, K S Dileepkumar, and Dileep Subramanian addressed the gathering.
Curated by K S Dileepkumar, the show features 60 artworks by Anil Vasudevan, Basil Baby, Benny Paul, Dileep Subramanian, Jayaprakash Manappad, K R Prasad, K S Dileepkumar, Mahin Kakkare, Mariyam Jasmin, Manoj Narayanan, Nazar Basheer, Rashmi Sreedhar, Rinju Vellila, Shaji Appukkuttan, Sreeja Pallam, Sudheesh Kadampulli, Sujith Navam, K S Sooraj, Uthara Mahin, and Varghese Kalathil.
The gallery is open to the public daily from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm and runs through December 6. Entry is free.