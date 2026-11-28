Kottayam: ‘Winter Reverie’, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures presented by the Bodhi Art Collective, opened at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery on Good Shepherd Road. The exhibition was inaugurated by P K Rajasekharan, Editor-in-Charge of Bhashaposhini. Thekinkadu Joseph, T S Prasad, V S Madhu, Shaji Jacob, O Sundar, K S Dileepkumar, and Dileep Subramanian addressed the gathering.

Curated by K S Dileepkumar, the show features 60 artworks by Anil Vasudevan, Basil Baby, Benny Paul, Dileep Subramanian, Jayaprakash Manappad, K R Prasad, K S Dileepkumar, Mahin Kakkare, Mariyam Jasmin, Manoj Narayanan, Nazar Basheer, Rashmi Sreedhar, Rinju Vellila, Shaji Appukkuttan, Sreeja Pallam, Sudheesh Kadampulli, Sujith Navam, K S Sooraj, Uthara Mahin, and Varghese Kalathil.

The gallery is open to the public daily from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm and runs through December 6. Entry is free.