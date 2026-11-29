Muvattupuzha: A KSRTC driver, allegedly in an inebriated condition, driving a bus dangerously was stopped by terrified passengers and local residents, who handed him over to the police. The driver in custody was identified as Georgekutty Antony (34), attached to the Pala depot. The incident occurred while he was behind the wheel of a Super Fast service from Pala to Kozhikode.

Panic broke out on board after passengers noticed the bus swerving erratically and being driven in an extremely rash, hazardous manner. When the vehicle pulled over at Madakkathanam, alarmed passengers, joined by nearby locals, forced him out to confront him.

Heavily intoxicated and barely coherent, the driver stripped off his uniform shirt and created a scene in the middle of the road, picking fights with bystanders and passengers alike. As a large crowd gathered to witness the ruckus, traffic along the stretch ground to a halt.

Police soon arrived at the scene and took him into custody, taking him for a medical examination and further legal proceedings. The bus eventually resumed its onward journey after a replacement driver was brought in from Thodupuzha.