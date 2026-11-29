Dubai: Putting an end to the speculation surrounding his presence in Parliament on Monday, senior Congress leader and MP K Sudhakaran has confirmed that he will attend the crucial Lok Sabha session in New Delhi on Monday and participate in the parliamentary voting on the Delimitation Bill.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, the veteran leader expressed frustration over persistent rumours suggesting he would skip the proceedings. Despite reassuring numerous callers at his residence and office, doubts continued to circulate. Sudhakaran strongly refuted these claims, characterising them as a deliberate smear campaign designed to harm the party's image.

Hospitalisation drama in Dubai

The clarification came shortly after Sudhakaran was discharged from a Dubai hospital following a day of intense uncertainty. The MP had originally visited the medical facility for routine neurological checks but was dramatically transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU). With the key Delimitation Bill set to be presented in the Lok Sabha, his son Sanjog and several Congress leaders alleged that the sudden ICU admission was an attempt to delay his travel back to India.

Party loyalty reaffirmed

Following intervention by party leaders, hospital authorities permitted Sanjog to meet his father inside the ICU. Medical staff explained that although the MP appeared fine outwardly, internal health parameters required monitoring. Sudhakaran was eventually released after his son submitted a formal written undertaking to the hospital administration.

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Reaffirming his unbending loyalty, Sudhakaran asserted that he remains a devoted soldier of the Congress party who has dedicated his life to the movement. He called on supporters and the public to debunk all misleading reports regarding his absence and declared that he would stand by the party under any circumstances.