Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is yet to receive formal communication from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) regarding the additional 270 MW of electricity the central power utility had reportedly agreed to supply in December and January.

The state government had announced on November 12 that NTPC had assured an additional 270 MW each in December and January, followed by 540 MW from February, at ₹5.40 per unit.

The additional allocation was reportedly secured following a meeting between Chief Minister V D Satheesan and NTPC chairman in Delhi on October 6. However, the promised supply for December remains uncertain, with KSEB yet to receive confirmation from NTPC.

Power procurement from the beginning of December requires a prior agreement and communication of the schedule to the State Load Despatch Centre. These formalities have not been completed so far.

Earlier, 270 MW of power was expected to be available from the Sinnar thermal power plant in Maharashtra from December at ₹5.18 per unit. However, the plant's commissioning is likely to be delayed, and KSEB has not signed a power purchase agreement with Sinnar.

The government had announced the NTPC allocation in this context.

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No shortage expected in December

KSEB expects peak power demand to touch 5,200 MW in December. The board has informed the State Electricity Regulatory Commission that it plans to procure 520 MW from the power exchange during peak hours.

Including this, KSEB has secured power availability of 4,800 MW.

The board will also have to return 200 MW of electricity received from Maharashtra in September in phases during December.