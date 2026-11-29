Changanassery: The suspects recently arrested in Thalayolaparambu with 14.5 grams of MDMA were running their drug racket behind the facade of mobile phone shops in the Changanassery Municipal Arcade, police have revealed.

The arrested individuals were Jafar Ibrahim Kutty (33) of Chakkalayil, Vandipetta; Muhammad Sayeed (26) of Puthenpeedika, Pottassery; and Badusha Sali (28) of Nelliparambil, Kunnakkad. According to investigators, the trio ran a well-oiled drug network disguised as a mobile retail business.

Earlier, another shop owner named Jaseem was arrested in a similar narcotics case and is in judicial remand. Following inspections, police had sealed off six shops operated by Jaseem in the same arcade.

Civic Authorities Turn a Blind Eye

Complaints are mounting that municipal authorities are deliberately looking the other way, despite knowing that these commercial spaces are operating illegally. Allegations run high that an influential leader of a prominent political party, who is also a former municipal councillor, controls several of these shop rooms. The municipality has drawn flak for sitting on complaints against this leader rather than initiating punitive action.

These stalls are allegedly sublet on exorbitant daily rents ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, with the politician occasionally arriving in person to collect the cash. Police pointed out that Jaseem, now behind bars, controlled six such stalls. They said legitimate revenue from selling mobile accessories could never justify a steep daily rent of ₹2,000, a crucial indicator that exposed how these shops were merely fronts for large-scale narcotics deals.

Jafar, who was apprehended in Thalayolaparambu, also runs a shop in the arcade. Police suspect that those involved in drug trafficking received political patronage to secure spaces within the commercial complex.

The arcade has also turned into a hotbed of violence, witnessing two machete attacks on its premises in recent times. Once regarded as a proud commercial landmark of Changanassery, the Municipal Arcade has now been degraded into a drug hub. Law-abiding shop owners in the complex are now demanding immediate, stringent action against the drug peddlers and the political patrons shielding them.