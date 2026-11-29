​Idukki: Search and rescue operations at the Ponmudi Dam reservoir in Idukki led to the recovery of the body of one of the two schoolboys who went missing on Saturday. He was Christo, 14, son of Santhosh of Chirayil House in Panickankudy. Search operations are still on for the second missing student, Arun PB, also aged 14, son of Brijesh from Thinkalkadu.

​Both boys were Class 9 students at the Panickankudy Government Higher Secondary School. According to reports, the incident occurred near the Marakkanam stretch of the Ponmudi reservoir. ​The tragedy came to light around 6 pm on Saturday when locals spotted the boys' school bags and belongings along the banks of the reservoir.

Earlier that day, a group of eight students, including Christo and Arun, had visited a friend’s house in Kombodinjal to attend a ritual related to their classmate's upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage. ​While the other six students returned home by evening, Christo and Arun failed to show up, prompting a frantic search by their families and local residents, who eventually traced their belongings to the dam's edge.

Although Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot on Saturday evening, search operations had to be suspended due to poor visibility. Rescuers resumed the search at 7 am on Sunday, recovering Christo’s body shortly after. ​School authorities and local residents suspect that the two boys may have ventured to the reservoir either to bathe or to fish after attending the function.