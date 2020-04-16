{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

COVID-19 in India: Interactive map and other statistics

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

COVID-19 in India: Interactive map and other statistics
SHARE

Ever since the first case of COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, was reported on January 30 in India, authorities have been enforcing strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. From invoking the colonial-era epidemic diseases law to a complete lockdown of the country, both the Centre and State governments have taken extreme steps to tackle the situation. Here is a quick take on the situation in the country.

(The map is updated as and when the Union Health Ministry releases the daily data. Click on the states to see number of confirmed/cured cases and deaths.)

(If you don't see the map properly in our app, click here and open in the browser).

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES