Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Case filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others

Patna: A case has been filed against Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

According to reports, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a complaint under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with the actor's death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer said, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Patna-born actor made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che'. The deceased actor played the lead roles in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', Kedarnath and 'Chhichhore'.

Following Sushant's shocking demise several film personalities, including Kangana Ranaut, Abhinav Kashyap, Prakash Raj and several others have opened up on the practice of nepotism in the film industry.