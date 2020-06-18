Cops record statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty was called to the police station by the investigating officer in the case.

She reached the police station around 11.30 am, the official said.

On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

The police were trying to understand reasons behind Rajput's depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput's family members.

"It's a pattern in all cases," a source said.

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty is present at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case pic.twitter.com/det6byJAjy — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Police may also call people from some production houses for an enquiry, the source added.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

His father K K Singh told the police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Rajput's depression.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, were immersed in the Ganga here on Thursday, his family sources said.

The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat, a few kilometres from the actor's Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna, Bihar.

Rajput's father K K Singh and two sisters reached the Gandhi ghat and along with other family members and a priest, boarded a boat and immersed the ashes in the river amid the chanting of vedic mantras.

The ashes of Sushant Singh Rajput immersed in the Ganges by his family members.

. #RIPSushantSinghRajput#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/KI2c9eVU2y — Spot Gallery (@Gallery_Spot) June 18, 2020

He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and television industry.

Earlier, the actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, in a Facebook post, said the family members had reached their hometown for the "asthi visarjan" (immersion of ashes).

"Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput," she wrote.