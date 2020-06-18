PM's Garib Kalyan scheme to guarantee 125 days of work in 116 districts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday briefed the media about the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan scheme which is to be launched on June 20.

The skills of over 67 lakh migrant workers in 116 districts of India are being meticulously mapped as part of the scheme, the minister said.

The skill-sets of these workers will be used in 25 different projects in a span of 125 days, she added. Rs 50,000 crore has been set aside for the project.



Besides guaranteeing minimum days of work and livelihood, this would ensure creation of assets in these districts.

Districts which saw a large return of migrant population (over 25,000 workers) have been selected for the scheme. The scheme includes 32 districts from Bihar, 31 districts from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya rRadesh, 22 from Rajasthan, 4 from Odisha and 3 from Jharkhand. Out of the 116 districts in the scheme, 27 are aspirational districts.

The 25 projects include community sanitation complex, Gram Panchayat Bhawan, works under Finance Commission funds, National Highway works, water conservation and harvesting, construction of wells, plantation through CAMPA funds, horticulture, anganwadi centres, rural housing, rural connectivity, railway works, Shyam Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN Mission, OM KUSUM woks, fibre optic cable, Jal Jeevan Mission, works under PM Urja Ganga Project, training through KVKs for livelihood, solid and liquid waste management, farm ponds, cattle sheds, poultry sheds and vermicomposting.