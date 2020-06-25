{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19
Representational Image
SHARE

Ramanathapuram: Over 30 personnel attached to Naval Air Station INS Parundu here have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said on Thursday, but the forward operating base was 'operational', Defence sources in Chennai said.
NATION
26 Navy personnel in Western Command test positive for coronavirus

While the district authorities put the number of infected at 33, Defence sources said 'some' of the sailors, mostly who had arrived here recently on postings, have been affected with the virus.

They said that as per standard protocol, such personnel are quarantined and tested for the contagion in which 'some' of them have tested positive.

"INS Parundu is very much operational. The entry of civilian staff working there has been restricted," they added.

District authorities are set to take up disinfection procedures later.
STRAIGHT TALK
How to survive isolation? Solo sailor Abhilash Tomy shares his mantra

The INS Parundu is primarily used as a reconnaissance station to monitor the South-East Bay of Bengal.

According to the Navy, INS Parundu provides search and rescue coverage and conducts operational sorties over the Palk Bay area on a regular basis.

Coastal/ Area surveillance and real-time intelligence gathering are its other operational tasks.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES