TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

The government's decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency, he told reporters here.

"The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case," Palaniswami said.

P Jayaraj, 59 and his son J Fennix, 31, were arrested for June 19 for allegedly violating the lockdown and were moved to Kovilpatti sub-jail.

They were owners of a mobile shop.

On June 22, Fennix complained of breathlessness and was admitted to a local government hospital where he died around 9 pm after failing to respond to treatment. The next morning, Fennix's father Jayaraj was admitted to the hospital after he complained of illness, but died.

Their relatives alleged they were thrashed by the police personnel at the Sathankulam police station.

“This is a double murder! My father and brother were killed in police custody. I will not withdraw from the protest," Percy, daughter of the deceased mobile shop owner.

The incident triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Political parties including the DMK has hit out at AIADMK government, accusing it of allowing police personnel to take "law into their own hands".

