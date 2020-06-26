Torture death of father and son in Tuticorin jail raises political furore in TN

Chennai: The death of a father and son after alleged torture by police in a jail in Tuticorin district has raised a furore in Tamil Nadu.

Political parties including the DMK has hit out at AIADMK government, accusing it of allowing police personnel to take "law into their own hands".

P Jayaraj, 59 and his son J Fennix, 31, inmates of the Kovilpatti sub-jail, were arrested for June 19 for allegedly violating the lockdown.

They were owners of a mobile shop.

On June 22, Fennix complained of breathlessness and was admitted to a local government hospital where he died around 9 pm after failing to respond to treatment.

The next morning, Fennix's father Jayaraj was admitted to the hospital after he complained of illness, but died.

Their relatives alleged they were thrashed by the police personnel at the Sathankulam police station.

“This is a double murder! My father and brother were killed in police custody. I will not withdraw from the protest," Percy, daughter of the deceased mobile shop owner.

The incident triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said four police personnel, including two Sub-Inspectors, have been suspended in connection with the incident.

Another inspector may also face action.

He also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims. He also offered a job to one person from the family.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has also directed the police to submit a report on June 26 on the death of the father and son.

Shops across the state will be closed on Friday in protest against the alleged murders.

Political parties including the DMK sought action against those responsible for the duo's death.

DMK president M K Stalin also announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the families.

The alleged brutal assault on the two men days ago by police was "a result of the AIADMK government allowing them to take law into their own hands at a time when they have to ensure the safety of the public during the lockdown," he alleged in a statement here.

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said all those responsible for the alleged 'barbarity' should be punished.

Meanwhile, the state police came out with a new set of guidelines regarding arrests and related matters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), "except in heinous crimes, arrests may be deferred by the Police," a circular issued by the police said.

"The decision on arrests should be taken by the SDO (sub-divisional officer)," as per the circular.

It also laid out guidelines vis-a-vis arrests during the pandemic, including nominating a person from each police station with full protective gear to record the arrests.