{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Security outside Taj hotel in Mumbai beefed up: Police

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel
Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel
SHARE

Mumbai: Police have beefed up security outside the Taj hotel in south Mumbai after the Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The iconic hotel in Colaba area was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The official told PTI that Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday's Karachi exchange terror attack and as part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotel and other vital installations has been increased.

There has been no confirmation from police so far about reports that a caller from Pakistan had threatened to blow up the luxury hotel.

"Police are on alert and an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the (Taj hotel) area," the official said.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES