Eastern Ladakh standoff: PM Modi visits Leh to review situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning visited Leh to review the situation here after the Eastern Ladakh standoff with China.

The prime minister is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.

India had on Thursday said it expected China to ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas in sync with provisions of relevant bilateral pacts as armies of the two countries remained engaged in a seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, while referring to the ban on 59 Chinese apps, said companies operating in India will have to follow laid down rules and regulatory framework including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data.

Asked about the corps commander-level talks on Tuesday, he said both sides will continue their meetings at the military and diplomatic levels to resolve the issues to "mutual satisfaction".

He said the discussions at the latest meeting of senior commanders reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the 3,500 KM de-facto border between the two countries.

An IAF helicopter flies in the sky, in Leh, Ladakh, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Photo: PTI

"The two sides will continue their meetings both at the military and diplomatic level including under the framework of WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination) in the future to resolve the issues to mutual satisfaction," Srivastava said.

"We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure the expeditious restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols," he said.

On banning of the Chinese apps, he said India will continue to welcome foreign investments including in the area of internet technologies, but the companies will have to function in accordance with the rules and regulatory framework of the country.

He said India has one of the most open regimes in the world for attracting foreign direct investment and that the government has taken a host of measures for creating a more investor-friendly regime in the last few years.

Srivastava said the world's largest software and internet applications companies are present in India and that they have to abide by the country's rules and regulations including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data.

In the midst of the border standoff between the two countries, the government banned 59 Chinese apps, including the widely popular TikTok.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

About Tuesday's military talks, the MEA spokesperson said both sides have emphasised the need for an "expeditious, phased and step wise de-escalation as a priority".

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.