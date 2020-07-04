Telugu producer Pokuri Rama Rao dies of Covid-19

Telugu film producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 65.

He was tested positive for coronavirus and was under observation since past few days. Ramo Rao had also underwent a surgery due to heart-related ailments.

A report stated, "After he recently contracted coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last."

Pokuri Rama Rao, along with his brother Pokuri Babu Rao, produced many films under their home banner Eetaram Films. Together, they have produced films like Ranam, Ontari and Yagnam to name a few.