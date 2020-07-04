{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Telugu producer Pokuri Rama Rao dies of Covid-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
poukari-rama-rao-producer
SHARE

Telugu film producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 65.

He was tested positive for coronavirus and was under observation since past few days. Ramo Rao had also underwent a surgery due to heart-related ailments.

A report stated, "After he recently contracted coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last."

Pokuri Rama Rao, along with his brother Pokuri Babu Rao, produced many films under their home banner Eetaram Films. Together, they have produced films like Ranam, Ontari and Yagnam to name a few.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES