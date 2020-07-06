COVID-19 Live: With 6.9 lakh cases, India becomes third worst-hit nation after US and Brazil

New Delhi: India on Monday reported a spike of 24,248 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this India became the third worst-hit nation by COVID-19 surpassing Russia.

Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases and 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 425 deaths, the death toll rose to 19,693 in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in its morning update.

According to Worldometer, with the country's tally of infections crossing 6.90 lakh, only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Russia has 6,81,251 infections while Brazil has 15,78,376 and the US has 29,54,999 cases, according to Worldometer which compiles the COVID-19 data from around the globe.

The country has registered over 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested on Sunday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

(With PTI inputs.)

