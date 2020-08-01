Eleven killed after crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam | Video

Visakhapatnam: Eleven workers were killed at the Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, after a rail-mounted crane collapsed while they were inspecting the installation work on Saturday.

At least 10 killed as crane collapses over workers at #HindustanShipyard in #Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/O8skOOLooz — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 1, 2020

Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

Three of the bodies have been recovered and identified, the police said, adding rescue operations were on.

TV visuals showed the giant crane falling on the ground with a loud thud. It is said it is the first such mishap at Hindustan Shipyard.

Critically injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital and the death toll is likely to rise.

According to television reports, the workers were installing the new crane when the accident took place.

The crane's name was Anupam and it weighed around 75 tonnes.

Further details are awaited.