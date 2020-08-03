COVID-19 victim's body taken to cremation ground in wheel barrow

Kumily: The relatives of an elderly woman who died of COVID-19 took the body to a cremation ground in a wheel barrow after they were told that there was no ambulance available to transport it.

The incident took place at Gudalur in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

They tried to hire another vehicle, but no one was ready to take the body of a COVID victim, the relatives said.

It was then taken in a cart by disregarding the COVID protocols and safety guidelines.

Chinnammal (85) was taken to the Gudallur primary health centre with diarrhoea on July 23.

On July 28, her condition became acute and samples were sent for COVID testing. On July 30, test results showed she was positive.

However, since there were no vacant beds at the Kambam Government Hospital, a COVID treatment centre, the health department directed that she be taken care of at home till beds were available.

But Chinnammal died on Saturday. When the health department was informed about it, the relatives were told that all ambulances were busy catering to COVID patients. They were asked to wait till an ambulance became free.

The department officials also directed relatives to put bleaching powder on the body and wrap it with plastic covers.

As per the directions, the relatives put 3 kg of bleaching powder on the body and used 16 plastic covers to wrap it.

But, while they were waiting for an ambulance, neighbours objected to the body of a COVID victim being kept there and said it should be taken away.

The relatives then decided to take the body in a cart to the cremation ground about a kilometre away.