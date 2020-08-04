Bihar to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the deceased's father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday.

"Bihar DGP (Gupteshwar Pandey) had a talk with the late actors father K K Singh today. DGP has informed me that the father has asked for a CBI probe into the case," the chief minister said.

The chief minister said he told the DGP to initiate necessary steps to immediately send a proposal to the state government in this regard.

"The state government would formally recommend the case to be handed over to the CBI today itself after completing all the procedures and formalities", the CM said.

A close associate of the CM told PTI, that Rajput's father made a plea for the CBI inquiry citing hurdles created by the Mumbai police to the investigating team of the Patna police, who are in the western metropolis to pursue inquiry into an FIR lodged on his written complaint with the Rajiv Nagar police station here.

Statement of Sushant's friend, manager recorded

Meanwhile, Bihar Police have recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajputs friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani in connection with the actor's death, an official said on Tuesday.

A team of the Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe Rajput's death after his father lodged a complaint in Patna against the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty and other members of her family for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Pithani was summoned by the Bihar Police team on Monday evening and his statement was recorded, the official said.

He was staying with the actor for the past one year, police earlier said.

The Bihar Police also recorded the statement of Rajput's manager Deepesh Sawant, the official said, adding that they have so far recorded statements of 10 people.

Earlier, the Bihar Police team recorded statements of Rajput's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor, he said.

Mumbai Police also earlier quizzed Pithani in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

An IPS officer from Bihar, Vinay Tiwari, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday for supervising the probe in the case being conducted by police from that state, was quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations in force in the metropolis.

Last week, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) lodged a complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Rajput starred in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.