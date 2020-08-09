Fire in Vijayawada hotel, used as COVID care facility, kills 7

Seven COVID-19 patients were killed in a fire at a hotel converted as treatment facility in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place around 5am on Sunday.

The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain: Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV pic.twitter.com/TEVp3Xfrpt — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

“We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain,” Krishna district collector Mohammad Imtiaz said.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire accident.

He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

The chief minister also instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident. The fire occurred in the hotel which was taken on lease and being run by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

