Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS hospital

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS here for post COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body ache, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19.
"He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," a statement issued by AIIMS said.

Shah, who was earlier undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital, on Friday said that he has tested negative for the disease.

Shah, 55, had also said that on the advice of doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

