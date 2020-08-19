Tamil Nadu announces Rs3 lakh compensation for Kerala landslide victims' families

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the heirs of the Tamil natives who died in a landslide in Kerala.

Direct successors of every person killed in the landslide and residing in Tamil Nadu would be given Rs three lakh financial aid, Palaniswami said.

Those who sustained serious injuries shall get Rs one lakh, he said, adding that the assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Palaniswami said the tea estate labourers killed at Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala were natives of Tamil Nadu and were living and working in the neighbouring state for a long time.

On his directive, a team of personnel from Theni district joined the rescue efforts in Kerala, he said, adding that 12 workers have been rescued and admitted in a hospital for treatment.

He condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Kerala government had earlier announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the landslide victims. The death toll in the recent landslide stood at 61 on Tuesday with the recovery of three more bodies.

