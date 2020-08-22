Gargled water samples may help detect COVID, remove need for swab tests

New Delhi: Gargled water may be as effective as swab samples in detecting the presence of COVID-19. Currently, samples for COVID testing are taken from the throat or the nose by wearing protective equipment and following other safety precautions.

The method of testing is being suggested to avoid the difficulties faced in carrying out the procedure with throat or nose swab samples. It has, however, not been made a part of the testing protocol.

Doctors at AIIMS studied the efficacy of the results obtained from both types of samples — obtained with swabs and gargled water — and the response of patients while collecting the different types of samples.

The two types of samples were collected in May and June from 50 COVID patients. All of them turned positive for the disease in RT-PCR test. About 72% of patients showed discomfort while swab samples were collected. But only 24% reported difficulty in providing the gargled water sample.

Some countries, including Germany, have tried this sampling method before.

Advantages and disadvantages

It is easy to collect gargled water samples and it will also reduce the load on health workers. It will also save the cost incurred on PPE kit and swabs. Also, health workers have to be trained to collect swab samples.

However, the new method may not be effective in young children and those with serious health problems. Also, if a person is infected, then the virus could spread if he or she sneezes or coughs. But this can be prevented if the water sample is collected at home itself.