Kannada filmmaker Lankesh claims 15 film personalities into drug trade; Cops say no evidence collected

Bengaluru: Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh on Tuesday claimed that at least 15 people in the Kannada film industry were involved in drug trafficking. He made the claim a day after deposing before the police to share the information about the alleged drug racket operating in the film industry.

"I have given (names of) around 15 people whom I know are into drug business. I shared those names with the police," Lankesh told mediapersons.

The Central Crime Branch's anti-narcotics unit questioned Lankesh for five hours on Monday about the relationship of filmmakers and drug dealers. Everything was recorded on video.

The police is investigating the use of drugs by Kannada film personalities after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a gang of distributors. It arrested three people - Mohammaed Anoop, R Raveendran and D Anikha, who used to act in TV serials. Anoop and Raveendran are said to be Keralites.

Lankesh was questioned for his statement that there were many people in the film industry who were into the drug business either as consumers or sellers.

Lankesh's claims

The filmmaker said he wanted to expose the drug use in the industry.

"There are celebrities, when they start smoking and start doing cocaine, they are the brand ambassadors of youth today. These people think it is cool..," he added.

Lankesh said he suspected that some of the parties organised in the 'Sandalwood' were hosted by drug mafias within the industry.

Lankesh did not rule out the possibility of the Mumbai underworld behind the supply of drugs to a section of people in the Kannada film industry.

"Although the police knew about the use of drugs by Kannada actors, the officials were shocked to hear the information I gave them," Lankesh said.

He claimed that he gave details about 15 actors involved in drug-trafficking with evidence. Lankesh said he hoped the police would investigate the matter and expose the full details.

He gave the police videos and pictures of some actors. This allegedly included the video of an actress behaving rudely at a party after using drugs. He has also reportedly shared information about some actresses who are involved in setting up honey traps and even prostitution.

'No material or evidence to corroborate Lankesh's claim'

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch, which has questioned Indrajit Lankesh said on Tuesday no material or evidence was given to corroborate the claims.

"Yesterday Indrajit Lankesh was called to CCB and his statement was taken, wherein he mentioned about some past incidents and also took few names. No material or evidence was given to corroborate what he said. We are inquiring into it," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

Patil added that the CCB will call Lankesh again and give him an opportunity to give any evidence or material if he has to support his statement.

At the same time, the CCB would also do its own inquiry to collect evidence.

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that the JDS-Congress coalition government led by him was overthrown with the money of the drug mafia. Many drug traffickers fled to Sri Lanka after the administration started taking action against them. The current government should also take strict action against them, he said.

Television serial actress D Anikha and her accomplices Anoop and Raveendran were caught by the NCB recently in connection with drug trafficking. As per the information available with the police, they supplied drugs to many VIPs and film personalities.

A total of 145 MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy, were first seized from the Royal Suites hotel apartment in Kalyan Nagar. Also, 96 MDMA tablets and 180 LSD blots were seized from Niku Homes in Bengaluru. Later, 270 MDMA pills were seized from Anika's Doddagubbi house also. An ecstasy pill costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500.

Those who needed the drugs booked it online. Raveendran was the main distributor. He has more than 2,000 numbers on his phone, including those of Kannada actors, musicians and children of VIPs. He also used to distribute drugs to college students.

Anikha had appeared in small TV serial roles in Bangalore. She gradually stopped acting and focused on drug distribution to make a fortune. She used her connections in the field of film and TV also to distribute drugs.

Anika and her associates got drugs from abroad through international courier service. The gang imported drugs from Western Europe, especially from Belgium capital Brussels, and the money was paid in Bitcoins, the police said.

Meanwhile, noted Kannada film star Sudeep told reporters he was not aware of the industry being in the grip of drug menace and appealed against its portrayal in a negative light based on isolated incidents.

The actor, who delivered several hits, said he hardly stepped out of his house once film shooting was over.

"I don't have a large circle of friends, so I don't know anything about it," Sudeep, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, said after his visit to the Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru.

The 46-year-old actor appealed to the people not to portray the entire film industry in negative light based on some isolated incidents as it was a vast field, which has been nurtured by legendary people.

Meanwhile, film actor and BJP leader Thara Anuradha submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa highlighting the drug menace taking students and the youth of the state into its grip.

She claimed that stringent laws such as capital punishment alone can check the problem.