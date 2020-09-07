Assault on Kannada actress: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises, case registered

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here.

According to HSR Layout Police, Hegde had lodged a complaint that Reddy had outraged her modesty and assaulted her based on which the case was registered.

The case were registered against Reddy under various sections of the IPC, police added.

The Congress leader had apologised on her Twitter handle saying that she committed a mistake for 'reacting aggressively'.

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

"I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy had tweeted on Sunday.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends!" she added.

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.