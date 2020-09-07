{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Assault on Kannada actress: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises, case registered

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Actress Samyuktha Hegde alleges abuse during workout in Bengaluru park
Actress Samyuktha Hegde. Photo: Twitter/@SamyukthaHegde
SHARE

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here.

According to HSR Layout Police, Hegde had lodged a complaint that Reddy had outraged her modesty and assaulted her based on which the case was registered.

The case were registered against Reddy under various sections of the IPC, police added.

The Congress leader had apologised on her Twitter handle saying that she committed a mistake for 'reacting aggressively'.

"I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy had tweeted on Sunday.
NATION
Abused, assaulted for wearing workout clothes in Bengaluru park, alleges actor Samyuktha Hegde

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends!" she added.

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES