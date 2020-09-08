Literacy rate chart: Kerala tops at 96.2%, Andhra Pradesh performs the worst

New Delhi: Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country with 96.2 percent literacy, according to a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 percent in the list.

The report on 'Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey - from July 2017 to June 2018' provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 percent, followed by Uttarkhand's 87.6 percent, Himachal Pradesh's 86.6 percent and Assam's at 85.9 percent.

Rajasthan emerged as the second-worst performer with literacy rate at 69.7 percent, followed by Bihar at 70.9 percent, Telangana at 72.8 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 73 percent and Madhya Pradesh at 73.7 percent.

The study has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at about 77.7 per cent. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5 per cent compared to 87.7 per cent in urban areas of the country.

At the all-India level, the male literacy rate is higher at 84.7 per cent compared to 70.3 per cent among women.

The survey also showed that the male literacy rate is higher than female literacy rate among all states. In Kerala, the male literacy rate is 97.4 per cent compared to 95.2 per cent among females.

Similarly, the male literacy rate in Delhi stood at 93.7 percent higher than 82.4 percent among females.

Even in the worst-performing states, there was a considerable gap in male and female literacy rate.

In Andhra Pradesh, the male literacy rate is 73.4 percent, higher than 59.5 percent among females (of the age of seven years or above).

In Rajasthan, the gap was even wider as the male literacy rate stood at 80.8 per cent compared to 57.6 per cent of females.

In Bihar, the male literacy rate was also higher at 79.7 per cent compared to 60.5 per cent of females.

A sample of 64,519 rural households from 8,097 villages and 49,238 urban households from 6,188 blocks was surveyed all-over India.

The report also revealed that nearly 4 percent of rural households and 23 per cent of urban household possessed computer.

Among persons of age 15-29 years, nearly 24 per cent in rural areas and 56 per cent in urban areas were able to operate a computer.

Nearly 35 percent of persons of age 15-29 years reported use of the internet during the 30 days prior to the date of the survey. The proportions were nearly 25 per cent in rural areas and 58 per cent in urban areas.

(With PTI inputs)