{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
nitin-gadkari
Khadi should be made attractive for the youth of the country, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo)
SHARE

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.



"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.



"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.



Gadkari's ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.



Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.



Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES