COVID-19: With over 96K cases in 24 hours tally crosses 52L

New Delhi: With a massive spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,172 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 52-lakh mark.

Out of the total 52,14,677 cases, 10,17,754 are active while 41,12,551 have recovered from the deadly virus and 84,372 succumbed to the disease, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
Maharashtra remains the worst hit state followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data released by the MoHFW, the fatality rate has reached to 1.63 per cent while the recovery rate is at 78.64 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples were tested up to September 17 of which 10,06,615 were tested in the past 24 hours.

