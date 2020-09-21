10 dead in building collapse in Maharashtra, second incident in a month

Thane: Seven children and three others were killed and 11, including a four-year-old boy, rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town on Monday, police said.

Around 25 persons are still feared trapped after the building caved in at 3.40 am, police said, adding search operations are underway.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: One more person rescued from under the debris at the site of Bhiwandi building collapse incident.



10 people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/deF2GiiLtK — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

A civic official told PTI that the building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep.

Bhiwandi is a powerloom town around 10 km from Thane.

Personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were seen pulling out the boy from the debris and feeding him water.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. NDRF DG S N Pradhan said the team was using a canine squad to search persons trapped in the debris.

A portion of the building collapsed and many occupants were trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

It was not known how old was the Jhilani building, as it was called, and if it was in the list of dilapidated structures marked by the civic body, the official said.

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the building collapse and said all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

This is the second major incident to rock the state in less than a month. On August 25, a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed killing 16 people and injuring over a hundred.

(With inputs from PTI)