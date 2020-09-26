BJP president JP Nadda announces new team of party office bearers

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone for a rejig among its office bearers and the new team was announced by its president J P Nadda on Satruday.

Among the notable changes MP Tejasvi Surya was appointed party's youth wing president, replacing Poonam Mahajan.

Several prominent general secretaries like Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey were also replaced with new faces.

BJP increased number of national spokespersons to 23 to include new faces like Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. MP Anil Baluni has been elevated as chief spokesperson and remains media in-charge.

In 2015, the BJP fared miserably in Bihar Assembly elections against the Grand Alliance between JD(U), RJD and Congress.

(to be updated)