Rs 50 lakh recovered from CBI raids at Congress leader DK Shivakumar's premises

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out multiple raids at Congress leader DK Shivakumar's premises. The agency has recovered Rs 50 lakh from premises searched in corruption case related to Karnataka Congress leader.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information from another agency. The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka, they said.

Following the registration of FIR, CBI teams started searches on Monday morning at 14 locations -- nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed it "raid raj" and a "Machiavellian move" by the BJP government.

"The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move'!," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," he tweeted.

Last year, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and questioned for his alleged involvement in money laundering activities.

The ED had filed a case against Mr Shivakumar two years ago, based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax department.

With the Karnataka bypolls due to be held on November 3, many view the latest move as a targeted attack of the BJP against its opposition.