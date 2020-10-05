Two CRPF personnel killed as militants attack security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured as militants attacked a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here on Monday.

Militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam this afternoon, a police officer said.

He said five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the firing.

The injured personnel were taken to the Army's 92 base hospital here, where the doctors declared two of them brought dead, the officer said.

He said the deceased personnel have been identified as constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devndra Kumar Tripathi.

The official said the three injured personnel - ASI Gorakh Nath, constable Kirgain and constable James - were hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, he added.

(To be updated)