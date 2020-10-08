Hathras case accused Sandeep claims victims family killed her

Hathras (UP): The main accused in the gangrape case reported from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep, has claimed that he was friends with the victim and that her family objected to the relationship.

The four accused have written a letter to the Hathras superintendent of police (SP), claiming that they are innocent and have been falsely implicated in the matter.

The letter written from the Aligarh district jail, where the four are currently lodged, has gone viral on social media.

In the letter dated October 7, which bears the thumb impression and names of all four accused, it has been stated that the 19-year-old Dalit woman and the main accused were from the same village, were friends and besides meeting in person, often used to talk to each other over the phone, but her family did not approve of their friendship.

On the day of the alleged incident, Sandeep said he met the woman but her mother and brother, who were also there, asked him to leave, following which he immediately left for home.

It was only later that he came to know from villagers that the mother and brother of the woman beat her up severely over their friendship, causing serious injuries that led to her death, the main accused has said in the letter.

He has also stated that he never beat up or did anything wrong with the woman and her mother and brother had framed him and the three others and sent them to jail.

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal has confirmed receiving the letter.

It is addressed to the Hathras SP and has been written on behalf of the main accused, Sandeep.

The accused have claimed innocence and urged the SP to get the matter probed and ensure justice to them.

The 19-year-old alleged gangrape victim died in a Delhi hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)