Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Ram Vilas Paswan
New Delhi: Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted.

The Union minister was in a critical condition with multiple organ complications.

Ram Vilas Paswan, 74, has been active in politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. He has been hospitalised for the last few weeks and had undergone a heart surgery on Sunday.

Paswan has served as a Union Minister under five prime ministers and his party has been a member of all national coalitions.

(to be updated)

