Dhoni's family get threats for his recent IPL failure

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family has received threats from social media trolls following Chennai Super Kings' loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night.

CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, got the threats on her Instagram account.

The threats created an outrage on social media, especially from women.

Actor-turned-politician Nagma tweeted, "Where are we headed as a Nation? It's disgusting. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country??"

Sowmya Reddy, MLA from Jayanagara, Karnataka, wrote on her timeline, "This is just nasty! What's happening to our country? Where are we heading?"

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused."

