Aadhaar not mandatory for birth, death registration

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India has clarified that Aadhaar number was not mandatory for the registration of births and deaths.

Births and deaths are registered as per the 1969 RBD Act, authorities said in a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

As per the circular issued by the Union Home Ministry in April 2019, Aadhaar would be accepted as valid identity proof for birth-death registration. But applicants can decide whether they want to submit Aadhaar.

The Aadhaar number should not be noted down on official documents. Even if it is given, then the first eight digits should be concealed using black ink.

