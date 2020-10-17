With 62,212 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 74 lakh

New Delhi: India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as India's tally reached 74,32,681 cases, the Union Health Ministry data said on Saturday.

India also reported 837 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 65,24,596 discharged patients, 7,95,087 are active while 1,12,998 lost the battle against the pandemic.

The active cases of coronavirus infection dropped below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-half months.

While the recovery rate stands at 87.56 percent, the fatality rate is 1.52 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.