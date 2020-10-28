Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The women and child development minister asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple. I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and AYUSH Minister Shripad Y Naik were among those infected. Chief Ministers like Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka's B S Yediyurappa had also tested positive.