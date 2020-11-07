Exit polls predict win for Tejashwi Yadav-led coalition in Bihar

New Delhi: After the final phase of Bihar elections came to a close on Saturday, an aggregate of opinion polls slated a win for the opposition coalition led by Tejashwi Yadav.

According to the opinion polls, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is set to win 124 seats while incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falls short of the majority (122) with only 110 seats.

However, Time Now-C Voter gives 116 to the NDA and a slight lead for the opposition Mahagatbandhan at 120. It says Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will win one seat.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave 118 to 138 seats to the opposition alliance and 91-117 seats to the ruling NDA. Chirag Paswan's party is likely to win five to eight seats, it says.

The Bihar results will be announced on Tuesday, November 10.



Any party or coalition needs 122 for a majority in the 243-seat Bihar assembly.

Opinion polls are not an indicator of the final result.

Exit Polls are as follows:

Times Now-CVoter

Mahagathbandhan (MGB): 120

National Democratic Alliance (NDA): 116

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP): 1

Others (OTH): 6

ABP-CVoter

MGB: 108- 131

NDA: 104-128

OTH: 04-08



Republic -Jan Ki Baat

MGB: 118-138

NDA: 91-117

LJP: 05-08



OTH: 03-06

TV9-Bharatvarsh

MGB: 115-125

NDA: 110-120

LJP: 03-05

OTH: 10-15

Today's Chanakya

MGB: 169-191

NDA: 44-56

OTH: 04-12

Dainik Bhaskar

NDA: 120-127

MGB: 71-81

LJP: 12-23

OTH: 19-27

NewsX TV Research

NDA: 110-117

MGB: 108-123

LJP: 04-10

OTH: 08-23

ETG Bihar

MGB: 120

NDA: 114

LJP: 03

OTH: 06