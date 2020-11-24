Tamil actor Thavasi dies at 60 after long battle with cancer

New Delhi: Tamil actor Thavasi breathed his last on Monday evening at Madurai following a long battle with cancer. The actor was admitted to Madurai’s Saravana Multispeciality Hospital on November 11.

He was undergoing treatment for advanced-stage cancer of the food pipe. He passed away at 8 pm on November 23, 2020.

Dr P Saravanan, Managing Director of Saravana Multispeciality Hospital, took to Twitter to express his grief and condolences to the actor’s family. The doctor’s tweet read, “Character artiste Thavasi was admitted to our hospital on November 11 with advanced cancer of the food pipe. We were treating him in a separate room with the help of oesophageal stent. Earlier today, he was moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital after he faced difficulty in breathing. He passed away around 8 pm today. I express deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Dr P Saravanan began treating the late actor free of cost after his video seeking financial help went viral. In the video, Thavasi told, “I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease.”

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Sivakarthikeyan, Soundararaja, Silambarasan TR had extended financial support to the actor. Superstar Rajinikanth also offered financial support to the actor.

Thavasi is popularly known for his character of Soori’s father in the movie ‘Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam’.