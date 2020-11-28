Protesting farmers try going to Ramlila ground in Delhi, cops take them to Burari

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against agricultural laws have camped at Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi, even as police have allowed them stage their protest at the Nirankari ground in the city's Burari area.

Farmers who succeeded in entering Delhi and were trying to reach the Ramlila ground, have also been taken to Burari.

The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.

Sunita Rani and her companions, who have come from Punjab to protest against the laws, were trying to go to Ramlila ground. According to Rani, the police had detained her and other female protesters, and took them to the Nirankari ground.

"We left for Delhi from Punjab two days back. Our other companions are present at the Singhu border. After a two-day long journey, we were about to reach the Ramlila ground, it was merely one kilometre away. We all had planned to gather there, but the police had detained us at around 2 pm," she said.

"After spending the whole day roaming in the city, the police have now left us here in the Burari ground," she added.

Other people accompanying her are also currently sitting in Nirankari ground. Although these people say that they all have to go back to the Singhu border, there was no clarity so far if the police would allow them to do so.

All the vehicle present in their cavalcade have the flag of the All India Kisan Sabha. A bus and some four-wheelers are also there. Presently, all people will be served food at the langar arranged there.

Basic facilities will be provided to the farmers at the Nirankari ground and presently, drinking water has been made available to them.

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha himself reached Burari and took stock of the situation. Preparations are being made to provide tents, shelters and mobile toilets to farmers.

'People's movement'

Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them.

As more Punjab farmers crossed the state's border with Haryana, by evening, all police barricades at the border with Punjab and along the highway to Delhi were lifted, allowing traffic to run as before.

In Uttar Pradesh too, farmers staged sit-ins and demonstrations at many places, including Lucknow. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar in western UP, besides Jhansi and Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, protests on various roads resulted in considerable blockades and traffic disruptions.

Angry farmers, who were denied entry into the national capital, managed to break the first layer of barricading, at the border.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the farmers at the Singhu border.

A multi-layer barricading was in place at the Singhu border to prevent farmers from entering the national capital.

At the Tigri border, security personnel used water cannons to disperse farmers trying to gain entry to Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Friday denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails in view of the protest by farmers against the new farm laws.

While rejecting the police's request, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said every Indian citizen has the constitutional right to protest peacefully for which they cannot be put in jails.

In a letter to the principal home secretary, Jain said the central government should accept the demands of the protesters and added that putting farmers in jails is not the solution.

