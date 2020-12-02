ISRO postpones satellite launch after adverse weather forecast

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed a satellite launch scheduled for December 7. The decision was taken after the weather forecast regarding the likely formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal by December 6.

No decision has been taken on the new launch date.

The ISRO planned to launch a communication and data satellite using the PSLV-C50 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The satellite weighs around 1,425kg.

The launch pad at Sriharikota is along the coast of Bay of Bengal. The decision was taken as the wind speed among other factors could affect the launch.

The satellite launch operations, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis for the past 10 months, were resumed by ISRO only last month.

The new warning comes even as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Burevi' on Tuesday.

SSLV to be delayed as well

The maiden flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will also be delayed. The ISRO developed the low-cost SSLV to launch small satellites. Though the ISRO aimed to carry out the launch this month, the pre-launch tests got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The ISRO is hopeful that that the launch can be carried out in January.