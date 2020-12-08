Farmers' unions, Amit Shah to hold another round of talks amid Bharath Bandh

New Delhi: The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, said on Tuesday that a group of farmer leaders will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

The BKU leader made the announcement amid the ongoing 'Bharat Bandh' call being given by the protesting farmers. It is learnt that Tikait, who represents a group of farmers from Wester Uttar Pradesh, received the invite from the government.

The meeting will be significant ahead of the sixth round of government-farmers talks scheduled on Wednesday at the Vigyan Bhawan in Central Delhi. Earlier, five rounds of talks remained inconclusive with the two sides sticking to their points. One of the farmers' demands was to meet Shah to resolve their issues.

It is learnt that a particular group of farmers will meet Shah at his residence in 6A, Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi.

"We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7pm today. We are going to Singhu border now and from there we will go to meet the Home Minister," Tikait said.

Tikait is sitting on protest at the Ghazipur border on Delhi-UP route in support of thousands of farmers staging demonstration against the Central government since November 26, demanding to repeal the three farm laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

More farmers arrive from Haryana, Punjab

More farmers from Punjab and Haryana trickled in at the Singhu border on tractor-trolleys and cars on Tuesday amid heavy security presence as the nationwide protest called their representatives against the Centre's agri laws was underway.

The Bharat Bandh, however, hit the supply of essentials, including rice, wheat flour, lentils, oil, milk, soap and toothpaste, for the protesters camping at the border for the 13th day on the trot.

"Obviously, the rations supply will be hit. But we have enough stacked up for another 2-3 months. We have come prepared for a long haul," Gurjaint Singh from Panipat said.

But the numbers have started to swell as many more are coming in on bicycles and carts, he said.

At lunch time, the protesters sat in rows for a langar organised by several non-profit organisations.

Punjabi and Haryanvi songs blared from speakers fitted on tractors as youngsters in jeeps and cars filled service lanes in the area.

Many one-stop kiosks along the road have been doling out items of daily need, including inner wear, hair oil, skin cream, socks and soaps, for free to the protesters.

Their numbers has been increasing every day, Rajinder Singh Kohli from Mohali said.

Fewer vehicles plied on roads amid the bandh called by protesting farmer unions. App-based cabs, auto-rickshaws and DTC buses, however, could been seen on the roads. Most of the shops on the roads leading to the Singhu border remained shut.

Agitating farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11am to 3pm as part of their stir. Emergency services will be exempted during the bandh.

In its wake, the Delhi Police beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places.

The bandh has been called against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

(With inputs from PTI & IANS)