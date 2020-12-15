{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Naan autokaaran....': Rajinikanth's party symbol evokes 1995 blockbuster 'Baasha'

Actor Rajinikanth greets his fans. File Photo: IANS
Actor Rajinikanth is set to make his political debut with his party, reportedly registered with the Election Commission of India, with the moniker Makkal Sevai Katchi (People's Service Party).

The fledgling party has been allotted the election symbol 'Autorickshaw'. The symbol is reminiscent of the 1995 Rajini blockbuster 'Baashha'. 'Naan autokaaran' was a hit song from the movie.

The party has made it clear that it intends to contest all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Makkal Sevai Katchi was originally registered as Anaithindhia Makkal Shakthi Kazhagham. It was renamed a few months ago. 

