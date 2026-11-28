Unable to resist the repeated reminders of a Black Friday sale ticking by, I placed an order on a website for a few products at 8 in the morning. Before the misty, Delhi morning light could change a shade, and in less than an hour, I was giving an OTP and ripping the paper bag to reveal a hair mask and a tinted lip balm for winter. Delivery apps work with an efficiency that is non-pareil in the country. When NRI cousins and classmates from other countries visit the capital for conferences and seminars, I am the one sending them a charger via Porter, or ordering socks via Blinkit and BB now. But there has also been a quiet revolution in our mental makeup thanks to the zero waits.

Wait was given a bad name in my generation by the 2-minute ‘instant’ noodles, that snapped into two out of a cheery yellow packet.

Dehydrated vegetables plumped up with hot water and steaming, soupy noodles puddled on plate were life saviours in many a hostel, when mess hall meals were unpalatable and a rumbling stomach needed to be silenced.

Online deliveries at the blink of an eye have dimmed the art of selecting groceries.

Then there was a pizza chain whose promise of 30 minutes delivery or free made you wish it arrived at minute 31 than 29. But thirty minutes seem too long today.

Online deliveries at the blink of an eye have dimmed the art of selecting groceries. When we ran errands for my mother, it was a test of the senses for freshness. A coconut had to be shaken against your ear (for the splash of water inside), a watermelon had to be knocked on, a lady’s finger had to be snapped at its tip and guava assessed by the colour of its skin, that should have turned a mellow hint of yellow. Shopping for clothes was a tactile experience, where one tried it on, felt the fabric, saw the fall and matched colours against your skin.

Sunday crosswords used to be a day long affair with dictionaries coming out and thesaurus being thumbed. Cut to NYT Connections and Wordle, several sites offer solutions within minutes of the puzzle uploads. Perseverance, alas is a thing of the past.

When Doordarshan arrived in the 80s, people waited for a week to catch the next episode of a serial or a movie (came on Sundays). Our dose of children’s TV was only on Sundays, with Jamie and the Magic Torch and Bikram and Betaal. Then came cable TV and the buffet of channels served news, fashion, music and cartoon every minute. The very term 24x7 gained currency with the advent of cable TV for infotainment round the clock, which eventually sharpened with internet-driven social media. Worldwide Web brought the world from all time zones at your fingertips and there has been no looking back since then.

Every new format has only improved on the previous, serials now dropping in bulk per season. Five or six episodes of forty minutes to one hour. 24x7 gave way to newer additions in vocabulary to express the change in consumption culture. Google is now a verb, so also Blinkit. Bingeing for another. Excessive soaking in of anything, etymologically. No wait. It is now an accepted model of consumption. Binge-eating. You finish one dinner and order another on the app. Binge-watching, where you finish a series overnight, sleepless and bleary-eyed. Binge-drinking through Parties and then after parties. Binge-buying with deliveries of garments and cosmetics happening in an hour. Built into the architecture is also the convenience of returns and refunds if one does not like the product. Every whimsical decision can now be reversed too.

Delayed gratification talks seem outdated at this point because we thrive in an internet-saturated world that rewards impulsive behaviour and instant virality.

Delayed gratification talks seem outdated at this point because we thrive in an internet-saturated world that rewards impulsive behaviour and instant virality. For every dime you spend, you earn points and store credits. For every post you put up, there are measurable rewards of likes, comments and views. The famous Marshmallow experiment on pre-school children in the 60s and 70s at Stanford University, repeated when they were teenagers, pointed out that those who could defer immediate consumption for greater rewards later showed advantages of better skill sets-better SAT scores, lower BMIs, better stress management skills, et al. Cut to the present and a generation raised on insidious neuromarketing across various apps are struggling with mental health, loneliness, depression and poor decision-making skills.

We are probably not talking enough of the need to self-regulate. Having worked in an educational institution for five years, I have seen the immediacy culture play out among teenagers. The entitled behaviour culture that refuses to take a no has its foundation built on immediate gratification foisted by unending scrolls and feeds.

Nearly two decades ago, Guns n Roses sang of taking it slow-things will work out fine-have a little patience. It was the love ballad titled Patience. Our relationships are now short-lived, romantic and otherwise. We have less patience to fact check or wait to hear the other side. Near zero tolerance for an opinion different from one’s. Trolls and memes are the answer to every hint of dissent. Information, when crunched into five seconds, can only grasp so much detail. Mediocrity abounds because we are not being taught to sit with something for long, build brick by brick patiently, waiting for results to show.