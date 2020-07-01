Renowned Sri Lankan writer Sybil Wettasinghe passes away

Sri Lankan artist, illustrator and children’s book writer Sybil Wettasinghe passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. The writer, best known for her story ‘Kuda Hora (The Umbrella Thief)’, was 92.

Wettasinghe won numerous international awards for her books, which have been translated into several languages including Japanese, Swedish, Korean, Tamil and Chinese.

Her 2019 book Wonder Crystal’ made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most number of alternative endings.

Wettasinghe was a periodic visitor to India and undertook the Buddhist pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya and Sarnath several times.

She is survived by her three children and five grandchildren.