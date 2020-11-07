Rahul Gandhi, other Indian leaders congratulate Biden, Harris for US election win

New Delhi: A number of political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his collegue and MP Shashi Tharoor and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

All Indian democrats will echo this sentiment as we join @RahulGandhi in applauding @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. On a personal note, delighted to have a US V-P who enjoys idlis and makes dosas! https://t.co/iRL9IassFi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 7, 2020

The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying their win gives hope that "right wing extremism" will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 7, 2020

