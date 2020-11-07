'We're going to win this race': Biden predicts victory as his lead over Trump widens

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that he was going to win the U.S. presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground states, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count votes.

"The numbers tell us ... it's a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," Biden said, adding that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.

Biden's speech was originally planned as a victory celebration, but he changed his approach in the absence of an official call from television networks and other election forecasters.

Still, it amounted to a blunt challenge to Trump. The Republican incumbent kept out of view in the White House on Friday as Biden's lead grew in the four states that will decide the outcome: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Leading Trump by 4.1 million votes nationwide out of a record 147 million cast, Biden said Americans had given him a mandate to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy, climate change and systemic racism.

"They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart," Biden said.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

He said he hoped to address Americans again on Saturday.

Trump has remained defiant, vowing to press unfounded claims of fraud as his Republicans sought to raise $60 million to fund lawsuits challenging the results. But some in his camp described the legal effort as disorganized, and so far they have not found success in the courts.

On the fourth day of vote counting, former Vice President Biden had a 253-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. Democrats grew increasingly frustrated that networks had not yet called a winner.

Lauren Schmidt holds a sign, giving encouragement to election workers, among "Stop the Steal" protesters at Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, US, November 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Securing Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 he needs to win the presidency after a political career stretching back nearly five decades.

Biden would also win if he prevails in two of the three other key states. Like Pennsylvania, all three were still processing ballots on Friday.

As officials count a deluge of mail-in ballots, Biden has held on to narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona and earlier on Friday overtook Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden is accompanied by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as he makes a statement on the 2020 US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

"In Arizona, Biden led by 29,861 votes with 97% of the tally completed. In Nevada, he led by 22,657 votes with 93% of the count complete."

"In Georgia, he led by a mere 4,289 votes with the count 99% complete, while in Pennsylvania he led by 27,130 votes with 96% of the vote complete."

Biden said Trump's demands to stop the count would not work.

"Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen," Biden said.

Trump showed no sign he was ready to concede, as his campaign pursued a series of lawsuits that legal experts said were unlikely to alter the election outcome.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" he wrote on Twitter.

A Trump adviser described the campaign's litigation strategy thus far as chaotic and disorganized. Another Republican official said it was doubtful the lawsuits would yield a Trump victory. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a source familiar with the situation.

"This race is over, and the only person who doesn't see it is Donald Trump," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The number of Americans voting early and by mail this year surged due to the coronavirus as people tried to avoid large groups of voters on Election Day. The methodical counting process has left Americans waiting longer than they have since the 2000 election to learn the winner of a presidential contest.

A sense of grim resignation settled in at the White House on Friday, where the president was monitoring TV and talking to advisers on the phone. One adviser said it was clear the race was tilting against Trump, but that Trump was not ready to admit defeat.

The campaign's general counsel, Matt Morgan, asserted in a statement on Friday that the elections in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania all suffered from improprieties and that Trump would eventually prevail in Arizona.

He also said the campaign expected to pursue a recount in Georgia, as it has said it will do in Wisconsin, where Biden won by more than 20,000 votes. A margin that wide has never been overturned by a recount, according to Edison Research.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat waits for the election results as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 US. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Muñoz

Georgia officials said on Friday they expect a recount, which can be requested by a candidate if the final margin is less than 0.5%, as it currently is. Biden led by 0.1% as of Friday evening.

In response to the idea that Trump might not concede, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Friday, "The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Biden momentum

The messy aftermath capped a vitriolic campaign that underscored the country's enduring racial, economic and cultural divides, amid a pandemic that has killed more than 235,000 Americans.

A person holds a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat as supporters of US president Donald Trump demonstrate outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted two days after the 2020 US presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, November 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mark Makela

If he wins Biden might face a difficult task governing in a divided Washington.

Republicans could keep control of the US Senate, which would enable them to block much of his agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.

Biden, 77, would be the first Democrat to win Georgia since fellow Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.

States have historically taken time after Election Day to tally all votes, although in most presidential elections the gap between candidates is big enough that television networks project the winner and the losing candidate concedes before counting formally ends.